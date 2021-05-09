Not all persons with disabilities are beggars

people living with disabilities.

In Kenya, most cultures and traditions are also repressive towards children and people living with disabilities.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

I have always been fascinated by myths, stereotypes and beliefs that people hold with regards to persons living with disabilities. As much as it’s true that these myths and beliefs contribute immensely to stigma and social barriers in the lives of PWDs, one must admit that there’s always some humorous ring to them.

