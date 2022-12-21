No to the proposed sale of Kenya Airways

The Kenya Airways (KQ) was established in January 1, 1946 as the East African Airways, owned by Kenya, Uganda and Tanganyika . The regional airline was formed two years before the three East African countries were joined, in 1948, into the East African High Commission, which lasted for 13 years (1948-1961.

The name of the colonial territory then changed to East African Common Services Organization from 1961 to 1967, when the initial East African Community (EAC) was formed. The EAC broke up 10 years later, in 1977. The break-up led to the birth of Kenya Airways, Uganda Airways and Tanzania Airways.

Although the EAC was revived 23 years later, on July 7, 2000, with the treaty of its re-establishment signed on November 30, 1999, the three national carriers remained as separate entities.

Kenya Airways has never changed the name since its inception, with the government retaining the biggest stake.

Although most airlines across the globe, including KQ, experienced financial hardships following the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020, Kenya has no convincing reasons at all to sell its only airline, which has been the pride of the Kenyan people (Even its slogan is “The Pride of Africa”).

With the newly established direct flights from the United States to Kenya, the airline’s flights have always been fully booked. That means with proper management it can pick up rapidly. Other countries around the world, which were also affected by the pandemic, have never surrendered their national carrier; why Kenya?

Many Kenyans, especially those in the diaspora, have reportedly objected to the proposed sale of KQ and vowed to do all they can to stop it. I appeal to all our brothers and sisters in Kenya and elsewhere to resist any attempts by the government to sell even one of KQ’s aeroplanes.

If the late President John Magufuli was able to boost the Tanzania Airways with the purchase of additional aircraft, and without a loan, why would the Kenyan government contemplate surrendering KQ? It is a huge shame.

The proposal by the government to sell the airline to America’s Delta Airlines evokes a lot of fear as to what, among state assets, is next in line to be surrendered. Will it be the ports, railways or game parks?

And how sovereign will Kenya claim to be after it surrenders all its major income-generating facilities to foreigners? That is not only a national security risk but also a threat to our sovereignty.

Let me, therefore, warn the government against its attempts to sell Kenya Airways. Kenyans in the diaspora and their compatriots back in the country should resist any such attempts, which would bring Kenya the ridicule of economic sabotage and loss of sovereignty and security.