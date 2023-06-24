No need to give up on the new bus park

It is unbelievable that Nairobi Governor Sakaja has already given up on the use of the newly-built Nairobi Green Park bus park in Uhuru Park due to political interference.

Millions of taxpayers' shillings were spent on this ultra-modern bus park and it is unforgivable for anyone to now try to use it for political gain.

Currently, almost all shuttle service vehicles pick up and drop passengers in parking bays and shop alleys, which is illegal because these alleys have a specific use. They serve as service lanes to be used by fire rescue trucks in case of fire outbreaks, as emergency evacuation corridors or assembly points, as loading areas for merchandise deliveries and also host water, sewer, garbage and electrical lines.

However, due to the invasion of these lanes by matatus, the alleys are now extremely filthy. Due to lack of toilets, matatu passengers are forced to urinate in these alleys. Mfangano Lane, for example, emits a pungent smell. Also, passengers have to stand in the open even during rainy days since there are no shelters.

On the other hand, the famous ‘Machakos’ Country Bus Station that was popular with upcountry travellers is infested with criminal elements and this has forced many travellers to shift to Kangemi and Kawangware bus stations. Those who oppose the relocation of these matatus from Nairobi’s Central Business District have no regard for the welfare of the Nairobi commuter.

They also have no regard for the business owners who run shops in the Central Business District and who, for years, have endured hostile abuse by the matatus that park in front of their entrances blocking access for their customers. Matatus operators conduct themselves noisily, revving engines all day.

This has attracted hawking and criminal elements. Owners of long-distance vehicles to Nyeri, Mombasa, Kisumu, Kakamega and Kitale must be the first to welcome such relocation because they stand to gain a lot. Nakuru County, Trans Nzoia and Uasin Gishu County have successfully relocated matatu stations. Why can't Nairobi?

Travellers will follow whenever a bus park is located. The new bus park is easily accessed from all sides of Nairobi. It also has a 24/7 police post plus adequate washrooms. If there is political interference, then it is high time President William Ruto came to the aid of the Nairobi commuter. Sometimes it takes presidential decrees to force people to advance. Currently, the Kenya Kwanza government is under serious financial strain and it won't augur well if such a multimillion-shilling project was to be flattened. We must not abandon the project.