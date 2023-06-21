Nairobi seems to have fallen to saboteurs

Over 100 years ago, some foreigners who had domesticated themselves laid the foundation stone to make the land in the Maa plains the capital city of not only Kenya but also the region.

If Enkare Nyirobi, a place of cool waters—which the white non-Maasai speakers called “Nairobi”—coughed, as today, the region would catch the flu!

It was easy to do infrastructural work in Nairobi. It would become home to many British settlers and Indian traders.

Modelled on London or any other big British city, at Independence, there was no doubt it was destined for greatness. But if the pioneer administrators, business people and politicians awoke from their eternal sleep they would not tell their location.

The stench from the garbage mountains, poisoned Nairobi River, freely roaming thieves, the eyesore that is hawkers and mechanics on every street, drunk and disorderly dwellers, glue-sniffing street urchins ready to attack at the slightest provocation, PSV parking lots resembling junkyards, street preachers here, there and everywhere, con men and women operating with unfettered impunity...

I thought Governor Johnson Sakaja would reclaim the city. I thought the new MPs and MCAs, having benchmarked in civilised cities, would be of help. But I now think they take their term of office as an opportunity to ‘eat’.

The small Tanzanian town of Moshi should serve as a benchmark for a city. Askaris won’t let you litter and courts will have no mercy on an accused pollutant.

President William Ruto, much as he wants Kenyans to live in dignity, must put Nairobi back on the pedestal. Having a Cabinet secretary for Nairobi and other cities might cure the illness that has always bedevilled Nairobi. What does it take to clean the city? What does it take to punish those who litter, what does it take to limit the number of public service vehicles in the city centre?

Let Kenya Kwanza government help Gov Sakaja to clean up Nairobi, decongest it and to make it safe for everyone. Gov Sakaja and Senator Edwin Sifuna, there is a lot of work to be done and you better roll up your sleeves now.