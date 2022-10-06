Museveni son should stop juvenile fantasies

First and foremost, I must commend the cartoonist of the Daily Nation edition of October 5, 2022, for his spot-on depiction of Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni’s son, Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba, following his bizarre statement about invading Kenya.

His father and some Ugandans may treat him as a serious military officer but it is time his other compatriots and Kenyans told the fellow what we truly think.

On behalf of millions of my fellow patriotic compatriots and silent warriors, I quote an extract from the esteemed regional weekly newspaper The EastAfrican, of May 17, 2017: “Global FirePower, an international agency that assesses the military strength of nations, ranks Kenya as the most powerful nation in East Africa, based on its manpower, range of weaponry, logistical flexibility and Budget....”

The fact is, in modern warfare, if you do not have a functional airforce, as is the case with Muhoozi, his 100,000 men in latex gumboots attempting a march on our country, from anywhere in Africa, would be fodder for Kenya Air Force.

Just because “Junior” has had cheap successes terrorising Rwandan “Interahamwe” genocidaires and other ragtag bandits in eastern DR Congo, and his mummy has assured him that he is a big strong boy like daddy...

We will not play “the mature, responsible, patient ‘Big Brother’ forever. Muhoozi should be reminded that his great uncle ‘Field Marshall Idi Amin Dada once tried to misbehave in a similar fashion, against a ‘gentle’ Mwalimu J. K. Nyerere.

The rest, as they say, is history.

Kenneth B. Nyachae, Nairobi

* * *

The tweets by Ugandan President Museveni’s son, Gen Muhoozi, are worrying. It is time President William Ruto engaged diplomatic gear with his Ugandan counterpart to foster peace and reduce tension in East Africa.

Muhoozi said it would not take him two weeks to capture Nairobi. That the boy has been head of the Land Defence Forces of the UPDF seems to give him the audacity to issue threats.

Uganda is our neighbour and, therefore peace should be our pillar and strength for better ties. The matter should be given immediate attention for our safety.

Elvis Nyongesa, Migori

* * *

The East Africa Community must forestall the threat on Kenya in tweets by President Museveni’s son, Gen Muhoozi.

Let Kenyans, however, avoid fighting back. We must display our maturity as a democratic nation that values peace and human rights and hold life sacred.