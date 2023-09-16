Mr President, reshuffle your advisers

To restore the confidence Kenyans had in President William Ruto and his government, he should consider rescinding some of his drastic economic measures and changing the economic advisors.

The Chief economic strategist David Ndii has been coming up with outrageous and harmful economic measures " aimed at earning more funds for the government kitty without caring whether the people ' were suffering or not.'

Mr Ndii is on record saying the electricity costs should be hiked ' because Kenyans could afford the fees since they wasted money on useless things.'

It seems that Ndii and his colleagues in the economic advisory committee don't have the welfare of Kenyans at heart when doing their planning ' and are satisfied so long as their master is happy and maximising the revenue at the government coffers.'

Honest strategists needs to advise the president that he should tackle the high level of poverty, unemployment, corruption and restore a conducive political environment for investors and solve inequality and climate change.

Currently, there is almost a seventy percent gap between the rich and the poor, with most of those economically disadvantaged vulnerable to food insecurity and preventable diseases.

The policies initiated by President Ruto and which are hurting Kenyans are; the Kenya Revenue Authority increasing excise duties by a large percentage, a non-profitable housing scheme, where the people are taxed heavily, doubling the cost of fuel and removing it's subsidy fund, overstretched public appointments and abolishing projects initiated by the immediate former President Uhuru Kenyatta amongst others.

He should address the challenges hindering economic growth as a priority. Conducive political environment, promote the weak private sector investment and seal loopholes for stealing from the public coffers.

It's also ironical that during his campaigns, he dismissed his former boss Kenyatta concerning the Ukraine - Russian war for the upsurge of oil prices and now they are also issuing the same almost two years later.

If you really want the confidence of Kenyans to be restored Mr President then try and reshuffle your advisers from the economic advisory team and you shall witness a positive development in all spheres.

Energy Cabinet Secretary Davies Chirchir cannot lie to the people that the government cannot immediately get the required Sh2.5 billion to subsidise the cost of fuel while it has ' free money to give opposition legislators who co-operate with the government.'