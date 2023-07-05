Moving roadside traders vital for road safety

Road crashes have become a huge concern around the world as the lives of innocent people are tragically cut short. At least 974 lives had been lost in road crashes linked to roadside traders by March.

In response, Transport CS Kipchumba Murkomen has directed that roadside traders relocate to open-air markets.

The magnitude of the problem is evidenced by the tragic incidents on the Eldoret-Webuye and Londiani highways. In 2020 alone, seven traders were killed in one accident and, recently, a multiple-vehicle crash claimed at least 52 lives, mostly of roadside traders. The deeply saddening incidents highlight the urgent need for effective measures to prevent a recurrence.

A root cause of these crashes is the proximity of the traders to busy highways. Their presence poses a significant risk to them and other pedestrians, as well as motorists, due to the congestion and distraction that they cause.

The relocation is aimed at creating safer spaces for business while ensuring smooth flow of traffic. That aligns with the greater goal of protecting all road users. It should not be viewed as punitive but as a means to safeguard lives and livelihoods.

Open-air markets provide a secure environment that shields traders from the dangers of speeding vehicles. Moreover, the markets offer better facilities, infrastructure and amenities that enhance business opportunities and attract customers.

By promoting safe and sustainable trading practices, the government can foster economic growth and protect the well-being of traders and consumers. But implementation of the directive requires collaboration between the government, traders and other relevant stakeholders.

The government should ensure provision of suitable locations for secure markets equipped with essential amenities. The traders should actively participate in the transition, recognising the benefits of relocating for their own good.