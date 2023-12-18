Moi University wrong to lock out graduands

News that Moi University has locked undergraduate graduands out of its 45th graduation ceremony set for the main campus in Eldoret on Thursday is saddening and disheartening.

A communication to the graduands reads: “No undergraduate graduand will be allowed into the graduation square on the graduation day, 21/12/2023. Only postgraduate graduands (PhDs, Master’s and post-graduate diplomas) will be allowed in the graduation square.”

No reason was given for that—and this despite the university having charged the undergraduates a Sh7,050 convocation fee!

I wonder whether the university management understands fully the importance students attach to their graduation ceremony. People travel thousands of miles to witness their children and those of their relatives and friends graduate. Graduation, especially from university, is an important rite of passage and is thus highly regarded and valued.

Why should the university charge the students graduation fees and then deny them a chance to participate in their ceremony? Does the management understand that denying one a chance to celebrate such a milestone—and in their alma mater-to-be—without a good reason is traumatising and likely to plunge many of them, and their kin, into psychological disturbance?

The university initially informed the graduands that the graduation ceremony would be “virtual” , which was later changed to “blended”. But the latest was an explanation that ‘blended’ meant only post-graduate graduands would be allowed in the graduation square.

Universities do not serve graduands meals or refreshments; so, what sense, economic or otherwise, would make if a big university like Moi denied its graduands the joy and excitement that students derive from completing university education and attending their own graduation?

This is impunity of the highest order. The Ministry of Education should persuade the university management to rescind the senseless decision and allow all its students who qualify for conferment of degrees and award of diplomas and certificates in 2023 to attend the graduation ceremony in the graduation square.

Virtual graduation was understandable during the Covid-19 pandemic. Nobody should treat graduands in such a manner.

Dr Njue Manyatta, Nairobi