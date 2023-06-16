Ministry must fund schools adequately

The Ministry of Education, under the leadership of Mr Ezekiel Machogu, is currently mishandling one of the most critical departments, namely basic education. The situation has become so dire that school heads have been forced to threaten the closure of educational institutions.

Only after this threat did the ministry decide to release funding, but unfortunately, the allocated funds are insufficient to sustain the schools. The ministry fell short of its promise, releasing only 24 billion out of the expected 28 billion.

Furthermore, the funds have been primarily utilized to service accumulated debts from the previous term. Adding to the problem, the ministry insists that no child should be sent home for lack of school fees. School administrators are left with the challenging task of finding a way to keep students in school despite the high prices of commodities.

In light of this situation, three important questions emerge: How can schools survive under these circumstances? Is the ministry intentionally undermining education? Are we jeopardizing the future of our nation?

To ensure the survival of schools, it is imperative for the government to prioritise budgetary allocations to the Ministry of Education. Just as salaries for government officials are consistently paid, funds for basic education should also be readily available.

If the government cannot fully finance the existing 8-4-4 system, how can we expect the successful implementation of the Competency-Based Curriculum (CBC)? Let us not allow the dream of a successful learner-centred curriculum to become another futile aspiration due to the government's reluctance to provide adequate funds to schools.

The government must recognise the significance of education and refrain from playing with the future of our children. Let us not jeopardise the potential future leaders. The government must safeguard their dreams and aspirations by securing the educational system with ample funding.

Peter Kilonzo, Makueni

Public schools are headed for strained operation after the government failed to disburse a significant chunk of capitation. Last week, the National Treasury belatedly released Sh24 billion to schools. This amount is Sh5 billion short of the budgeted amount. The cut comes at a time procurement of basic commodities like food and water has become more expensive.

Apart from food and water, schools also spend this capitation to pay teachers employed on Board of Management terms, to pay non-teaching staff and to provide stationery to learners. The provision of these services, which are central to the education process, will doubtlessly be strained.

Because of inflation, the government should raise schools’ capitation or at least disburse the whole Sh28 billion for term two.