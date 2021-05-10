Medical patent a privilege and not a right

Covid vaccination

Africa Union's health watchdog has praised the United States' support for a waiver on patent protections for Covid-19 vaccines as a "remarkable expression of leadership".

Photo credit: Ebrahim Hamid | AFP

A patent is a property right granted by a sovereign authority, such as a government, to an inventor. The inventor enjoys, for a given period, exclusive rights to the patented product, idea, process or technical solution to a problem. It involves the patent applicant (an institution or individual or a group of people) disclosing the technical aspects of the item in question.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.