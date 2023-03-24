Mass protests legitimate, but keep the peace

Mass action refers to a form of protest or demonstration where opposition leaders come together with their supporters to demand change or to express dissatisfaction with the policies and actions of the government.

This type of political action can take many forms, including rallies, marches, sit-ins, and other forms of civil disobedience.

The goals of such actions can vary but often include demands for free and fair elections, an end to corruption, protection of human rights, and improved social and economic conditions for the people.

Opposition leaders may organise mass actions in response to a specific issue, such as a controversial law or policy, or as a way to pressure the government to address long-standing grievances.

These actions can be risky for opposition leaders and their supporters, as they may face arrest, violence, or other forms of repression by the government.

However, mass action can also be an effective way for opposition leaders to mobilise support, raise awareness, and pressure the government to make meaningful changes.

In some cases, mass action has led to the downfall of authoritarian regimes and the establishment of democratic governments.

It is important to note that while mass action is a legitimate form of political expression, it should be conducted in a peaceful and non-violent manner, and should not infringe on the rights of others or cause harm to innocent people or property.

Amos M Kyale, University of Nairobi



***

Innocent Kenyans suffer the most when there’s political instability in the country.

The mass protests organised by the opposition will no doubt negatively impact the economy as productive people are forced to close their businesses either to take part in the demonstrations or to avoid looting and destruction of their property.

Azimio leaders should have weighed the pros and cons of such protests at a time Kenyans are facing a myriad of challenges.

Ever since the mass protests started, property of immense value has been destroyed. Injuries and loss of lives have also been witnessed, including the killing of a university student.

For our country to prosper, leaders from both sides of the political aisle should set aside their differences and focus on alleviating the pain of ordinary people.

The Kenya Kwanza government should not be blamed for the high cost of living as it’s barely six months in office.

The government should be given adequate time to lower the cost of living and reduce the huge debts left by the previous administration. Holding mass protests and demonstrations twice every week is counterproductive and will only make things worse. Kenyans should think twice before participating in such demos.