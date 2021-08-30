Make parental engagement in CBC bearable

Turi Sulgwita Primary School

Grade 3 pupils at Turi Sulgwita Primary School, Nakuru County, during a practical lesson.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Agumba Ndaloh

Lecturer

Moi University

The DN of August 17, 2021 carried a piece on the challenges parents and guardians face in guiding their children through the Competency-Based Curriculum.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.