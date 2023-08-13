Make life easier for left-handed people

Sunday (August 13, 2023) was the International Lefthanders Day, when the world celebrates left-handed people in a right-hand-dominated world.

About 87 per cent of the human population use their right hand. But hand preference is not a choice. Science shows it can be predicted through birth and decided by genetics. A US National Library of Medicine article says hand preferences starts developing before one is born, based on the position of the foetus, becoming more apparent in infancy.

A left-hander described to me her problems thus: “While using scissors, the struggle is real since scissors are designed for right-handed people. In a classroom, one has to scan if there is a left armchair or otherwise struggle with their body position while using a right-handed one.

“When using a mouse, one is forced to use the right hand, which is very difficult.”

But there are rare people who are neither purely lefties nor right-handed. The ambidextrous or mixed-handed people, where I fall, make one per cent of the lefties population. Also known as cross-dominant, they tend to favour one hand for a certain task.

Famous lefties and ambidextrous people include Albert Einstein, Mahatma Gandhi, Bill Gates, Mark Zuckerberg, Steve Jobs, Adam Levin and eight recent US presidents, including Barack Obama, and former Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Left-handed children do not perform as well as their right-handed peers at school. More men than women are lefties while women over 40 are more likely to give birth to left-handed babies than younger mothers. The chances of one of the twins becoming left-handed are as twice as high as usual.

Left handed people are more likely to draw right-looking characters and the reverse is true, shows a 2014 study. Lefties are better drivers. They are also good at complex reasoning, hence a high number of them becoming musicians, artists and architects.

A study report published in the American Journal of Psychology says lefties appear more creative.

Surprisingly, handedness is included in the Scripture. In the Bible, the right (‘proper’) hand is mentioned 100 times positively while the left hand 25 times, and all of them negatively!