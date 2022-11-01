Make hostels near universities affordable

Most college students prefer to stay in nearby rental houses for the freedom to prepare their own meals as compared to living in the university hostels, where one is forced to buy junk food or eat in the canteen.

The high demand for houses tempts landlords to take advantage of the students. Landlords all over sudden decide to increase the rent because they know the students don’t have an alternative since they prefer living near the campus.

You will find a hostel that used to cost Sh9,000 per semester is now Sh14,000. The big question is, why the price change and yet the houses are still the same and the environment is even worse?

The helpless students are forced to pay the high amount to avoid wasting time commuting to the lecture halls from far.

Some landlords have built low-quality houses with poor drainage systems,toilets and rooms, yet they charge high rent. Due to the large numbers in the university, leading to population pressure, students are forced to go for houses nonetheless.

Some landlords await until the students have settled in their respective rooms and paid part of the rent before they arbitrarily and abruptly increase the rent.

That is very unfair. Landlords should bear in mind that not everyone can afford the rent that they increase daily. Some students come from a humble background and they cannot afford to spend the little they have on rent as they have other issues to address.

Maybe only about five per cent of the hostels are worth the rent. Landlords who have affordable rents have the poorest of houses. They charge around Sh5,000 per semester but the environment is not habitable. For instance, they don’t have electricity, giving students a hard time when studying as they can’t charge their devices.

It’s high time the government intervened to ensure that students’ rights are not trampled on by greedy landlords.

Bevarlyne Adhiambo, Migori

* * *

When students go to study at the university, they hope for the best in their new home away from home. However, finding affordable accommodation poses difficulties for them.

The rent landlords charge them for the rentals is too high and they sometimes refuse to let their houses to some students due to factors such as tribe and culture or even gender.

Most colleges do not have enough hostels to cater for all the students. That leads to many students suffering mental stress because the rent is too high amid the bad economic times.

Universities and the government should look for ways to enhance the accommodation of students in order to ease their living conditions.