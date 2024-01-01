Make details of public project deals open

The process and progress of managing public projects have always been a secret between the contractor and the government, excluding the main stakeholders: Members of the public.

That has built a base for individuals to practice corruption, which curtails completion of vital facilities set to benefit citizens. How do the projects fail, at what point does the embezzlement occur and who are the key figures behind these tragedies that cost taxpayers billions of shillings?

These are some of the questions that cross the minds of many Kenyans seeking answers—which are hidden in these documents kept out of their reach by those in power. If only they could access them so as to track malpractice, change could be achieved and their needs satisfied.

In the last regime, leaders of different calibres were arraigned by Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) with the help of EACC over loss of billions that could have improved the lives of Kenyans and also infrastructure.

The projects could have set the country on to a new level in terms of tourism and reduced the chronic unemployment.

The suspects were charged for malpractices mostly during procurement, when they failed to account on every item they procured or tendered for specific projects. The two authorities were singled out as the media had raised the red flag over laxity in completion of the projects.

The cases were in bulk since some incidents of graft were concealed. Unsurprisingly, the Kenya Kwanza government has fallen in the same trap, with the number of stalled projects increasing.

During the election campaigns and at press briefings, President William Ruto promised to work on the projects to conclusion but we don’t see ‘white smoke’.

Some cabinet secretaries vowed to practise transparency during tendering and other important agreements, including those allegedly hidden by the last regime, but have turned mute and blind on what is happening in their areas of work.

It’s time they lived up to their promise and put the data in the public domain where every Kenyan can easily access it. Every step taken should be made public for critiquing if necessary.