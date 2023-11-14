Make a habit of regularly checking email

According to “Kenya Digital Statistics 2023” report, there were 17.86 million internet users in the country at the onset of this year. The top leading social media platforms were WhatsApp at 89 per cent, Facebook (81), Instagram (70.2), TikTok (67.9) and X (formerly Twitter) at 57.5 per cent with Telegram, Snapchat and Skype far behind them.

Social media is an important tool in today’s world. It helps people to stay connected and share ideas, thoughts and opinions with others safely and securely.

It has become customary for almost every smartphone user, when they wake up in the morning, to first check their network’s WhatsApp status updates and group discussions. Some will tap on the Instagram, Facebook or TikTok apps in pursuit of trendy news, gossip and memes.

It is clear that social media has a wide range of sites with a huge chunk of content for everyone. The big question, however, is, how often do we check our email? It is absurd that we fix all our energy and time to the entertaining social media platforms to the point of neglecting emails.

Thousands of potential youth miss out on important opportunities for jobs, business and other opportunities every day despite their skills and competence due to the slackness to check mail.

Some of the ever-popping notifications ignored could be job offers from various companies or organisations, scholarships, important institutions or organisation memos or even critical government information.

There is a pressing need for every social media user to make a habit of constantly visiting their email account to check for new mail at least once a day. Regular checks is essential for staying updated on the activity in your inbox and avoid missing out on important opportunities and information.

By setting a devoted time of the day for checking up your emails, using filters to organise and manage your inbox and employing the use of verification tools, you can manage your emails effectively. Your email account is a ray of your productivity; ensure it is organised and up-to-date.