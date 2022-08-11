Lying politicians caused low voter turnout

After the campaign period ended, Kenyans got a golden chance to turn out and vote for the leaders of their choice on Tuesday.

More than 22 million Kenyans were registered to vote in the 2022 General Election but less than 70 per cent participated in the exercise.

It’s shocking because, during the campaigns, huge crowds would turn out to cheer the various candidates.

The question is, where did the large numbers go on Tuesday?

Many people didn’t show up at polling stations probably due to a lack of trust in the candidates.

After every five years, Kenyans elect political leaders with the hope that they will work to improve their situation, especially economically.

But when the politicians get into power, they fail to do so, which discourages many Kenyans from voting.

Many have no joy in voting because they cannot see any positive impact of elections in their lives.

It’s high time politicians stopped taking Kenyans for granted. Why would you promise a voter things that you won’t deliver, yet you’ll need that voter to re-elect you after five years?

The ordinary citizen matters a lot. Politicians should work hard to bring change in people’s lives so as to motivate and encourage them to engage in elections.

Linet Kinanu, Meru

* * *

As a United Kingdom resident who once lived in Kenya and is visiting again, I naturally pick up the Daily Nation newspaper.

Dr Denis Galava’s article in yesterday’s paper, on voter apathy in Kenya, resonates with the UK voter. Just as Raila Odinga and William Ruto dissect each other in public, so do Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak as they vie for Prime Minister of the UK.

Unlike Kenya, however, the British voter has no say; only a few thousand Conservative Party members can vote.

It’s no surprise, then, that the people are fed up with this childish nonsense—in both countries.

Nicholas Wood, Mombasa

* * *

This year’s General Election held on Tuesday saw a lower voter turnout than the previous one, in 2017. I think Kenyans are disappointed with politicians because they make promises which they don’t deliver.

Politicians must learn to speak the truth and avoid false promises.

I hope the victors will keep their word to avoid such a low turnout in the next election. If the trend continues, Kenyans will lose trust in politicians and lack the reason to vote.

Yvonne Kariithi, Nairobi

* * *

As the election results are being released, it’s good that the candidates now understand that there must be a winner and a loser.

For that reason, they are conceding defeat. That is maturity at its best. The same should be emulated for the remaining seats.