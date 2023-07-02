Londiani should be last of road tragedies

The country lost many lives with survivors in hospital following a road crash at Londiani, Kericho County, at the weekend.

The economy is so tough that everybody is trying to eke out just one meal per day, pushing people to risky behaviour.

The high population growth rate is not proportional to the number of markets. Thus, the government should not only collect tax from the roadside hawkers for nothing. The collections should improve Kenyans’ lives.

Let NTSA reclaim all road reserves that have been turned into residential and business premises and makeshift markets.

It should also work with the traffic police to crack down on unroadworthy vehicles. Carrying excess passengers and cargo should end.

In addition to the tough economic times, Kenyans are tired of losing their loved ones through preventable road crashes.

The other county governments should take a leaf from Kisumu, which, despite other weaknesses, has succeeded to a certain degree in removing hawkers from roadsides and matatus from parking outside the stages.

It has been a tough move for Kisumu but nobody ever said success comes easy. In the fullness of time, Kenyans will savour the fruits of fair regulation.

Florence Gege, Siaya

* * *

The road crash in Londiani has caused immense sorrow and loss. It is always distressing when lives are cut short, especially those of young people with a promising future.

Such incidents serve as a reminder of the importance of road safety measures and continuous efforts to improve transportation infrastructure, educate drivers and enforce traffic laws.

Abdhallah Salim, Mombasa





* * *

That was grossly inhuman! A 76-year-old man reportedly collapsed and died after traffic police officers attempted to extort a hefty bribe from him.

Corrupt police officers take bribes to let through faulty or overloaded vehicles that later kill. Transport CS Kipchumba Murkomen must push the vehicles off the road and have the officers charged with murder.