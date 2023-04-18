Liver health, screening for healthy lives

World Liver Day is commemorated every April 1 with the aim of increasing awareness of liver health and diseases associated with the vital body organ.

The theme for 2023 is “Be vigilant, do regular check-ups, fatty liver can affect anyone”. In this regard, stakeholders must emphasise campaigns on healthy living.

The functions of this second-largest organ in the human body (after the skin) include digestion, filtration of toxins and storage of vitamins, glucose and other minerals. Homeostatic processes, which aid in discarding excess or unwanted substances from the body, take place in it. The excretion of waste or indigestible food materials strengthens immunity, keeping disease-causing micro-organisms at bay.

According to the US Centers for Disease Prevention and Control (CDC), 4.5 million—or 1.8 per cent—of adults worldwide are diagnosed with liver-related infections with the mortality rate averaging 56,585 yearly. This calls for more campaigns to educate, create awareness and inform the masses about healthy living.

Some of the diseases associated with the liver are hepatitis, cirrhosis of the liver, hemochromatosis and Alagille syndrome. Infection on the liver may result from factors such as exposure to other people’s bodily fluids, including blood, as well as obesity, type 2 diabetes and tattoos or body piercings. Heavy alcohol use also leads to a fatty liver, causing conditions like liver cirrhosis.

High body mass strains the liver in balancing the absorption of materials, hence overworking, leading to failure in performing essential roles like the synthesis of toxins and consequently making the body vulnerable to attack by harmful bacteria or germs.

Healthy lifestyle

Healthy lifestyles like regular physical exercises, moderate weight and alcohol cessation can keep liver infections at bay. Nutritious foods like cruciferous vegetables, grains, fatty fish and berries help contain antioxidants for liver health.

Regular screening or check-ups by qualified medical personnel are also advised. Early diagnosis is a big plus in implementing treatment before the elevation of symptoms to a worse condition.

Notably, healthy living catalyses increment in production through engaging in constructive ventures like entrepreneurship, farming and engineering activities, without excluding career growth. This generates revenue for the state, translating to economic progress.

The Ministry of Health and other stakeholders, such as international bodies like the World Health Organization (WHO), must put more effort into reducing the rate of liver infections.

Governments also have an essential role to play by establishing hospitals and adequately equipping them, especially in remote or marginalised regions.

Let us all take part in advocating liver health, considering the vital role it plays in keeping our body fit for day-to-day activities. All lives matter; nobody should be left behind in leading a healthy productive life.