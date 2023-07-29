Let us not destroy Kenya’s economy

The new regime is almost clocking one year in office. Kenya’s economy is still tottering on the brink of disaster together with the astronomical cost of living. I am surprised that people expect the economy to pick up without all making efforts to put two critical factors in place — enhancing productivity and cutting down on political bickering.

While the average Kenyan is high on rhetoric on how they want peace, I cannot help but notice how the majority, especially the salaried cadre, are enjoying the “long holidays” occasioned by weekly economic lockdowns due to opposition picketing. It is a pity that we are ruining businesses and slowing down enterprise while making attempts to boost the same economy.

Granted, some issues require to be sorted out and the best thing that our leaders should do is to find a more diplomatic approach to working things out. These lockdowns are costing traders billions of shillings in losses.

Another emerging issue that is gnawing my heart is the overt revelation that the average Kenyan is a closet tribal bigot who will show their true colours the moment you vouch for a discussion touching on a perceived tin god from their shade of persuasion. It is difficult to have proper discourse even with well learned fellows without the bias rearing its ugly head.

You can almost predict to a T, which side a person will support by their second name as opposed to their understanding of the matter of discussion. This is a sad state of affairs. We shall never break free of backwardness if, in the 21st century, we still resort to clannism to resolve issues. Right is right and wrong is wrong, regardless of who has done it. Let us rise above and beyond and engage at more constructive levels.

The new government has to grow, it has to run government affairs and this requires money. This money will come from taxation. It may help all of us if we give the government a window seeing as it is, the budget is only one month old. One year is not too much to ask for. The zest with which the opposition is pressurising the economy is almost assuming a dimension of a group ill-bent on ensuring the economy does not take off at all.

Let us not politicise everything that we do, let us not balkanise our people into tribal cocoons every time we need to solve national issues.

It may look like fun but in the long run, we will end up implanting a cancerous spirit of disunity among our children in whose hands we plan to leave this beautiful nation.

Let’s be considerate of each other, we are one nation, and we have no other country to call home. Before you open your mouth, think and think again, don’t let your tongue be the matchbox that will set us up on a slippery road of regrets. Be that patriotic, don't take sides, take a stand and let us build Kenya together.