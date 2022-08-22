Let us not abandon victims of terrorism

August 21 was the annual International Day of Remembrance of and Tribute to the Victims of Terrorism. The day was established through United Nations Resolution 72/165 of 2017 to honour terrorism victims by promoting their human rights and fundamental freedoms. It’s also used to spread awareness of terrorism.

Terrorism is a global ‘disease’. Kenya has suffered several attacks since the August 7, 1998 US Embassy bombing in Nairobi. Over 200 people were killed and many more severely injured in the country’s deadliest terrorist attack, carried out by Al Qaeda, then led by Osama bin Laden.

In 2013, a terrorist siege on the Westgate mall in Nairobi left several people dead. In 2019, another attack on nearby DusitD2 hotel and office complex killed 21 people. And in Kenya’s second-bloodiest attack, a 2015 raid on Garissa University killed 148 people, mostly students.

Other terrorist attacks on Kenya include one on Kenya Defence Forces peacekeepers in El-Adde, Somalia, Camp Simba, Lamu, in 2020, and a series of ambushes mainly in Mandera , Garissa and other counties in the northeastern and Coast regions.

Other countries that have faced horrific terrorist attacks include Somalia, Afghanistan, Iraq, Nigeria, Syria and India, where a Prime Minister was assassinated on May 21, 1991 by a female suicide bomber of the Liberian Tigers of Tamil Ealam.

Indeed, terrorism is a pandemic that UN member states should eradicate for achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Many people are killed or injured in terrorist attacks. Besides, private property and public infrastructure is destroyed. Survivors and bereaved kin suffer psychological effects such as mental illness and trauma.

Despite the death and suffering, however, victims are often forgotten and neglected once the immediate effects of an attack fade. This has profound impacts on them. They struggle to have their voice heard, needs supported and rights upheld. The special day for them is, thus, a call to the stakeholders to intervene.

1998 US Embassy bombing victims

For example, the 1998 US Embassy bombing victims have not been compensated. Most of them live in abject poverty, having lost the ability to earn an income due to disability and trauma. Calls for compensation have been in vain.

Victims of terrorism can only recover and cope with their trauma through long-term multi-dimensional support, including physical, psychological, social and financial, to help them heal and live with dignity.

The next government, human rights activists, non-governmental organisations and other stakeholders should intervene and establish, recognise and support them.

Let everyone spread awareness of terrorism. Security agencies should mark out and secure terrorism hot spots.

UN Secretary-General António Guterres recently said in a video message to mark the international day: “I look forward to learning and hearing directly from survivors about their needs and challenges, at the Global Congress of Victims of Terrorism next month.”