Let us hold northern leaders to account

The northeastern region—Wajir, Mandera and Garissa counties—continues to grapple with persistent underdevelopment and entrenched poverty despite a staggering Sh300 billion budgetary allocation over the past decade.

The residents of these frontier counties have long awaited the promised dividends of devolution, which should have translated to improved infrastructure, quality healthcare, accessible education and sustainable livelihoods.

But the festering issues of corruption, misappropriation of public funds and nepotism have stymied progress, perpetuating the cycle of underdevelopment, leaving the populace disillusioned and trapped in a cycle of deprivation and penury.

The malignant cancer of corruption has birthed a culture of impunity, whereby officials engage in wanton looting of public coffers without fear of repercussions. Nepotism exacerbates the dire situation as appointments and resource allocations are often based on favouritism and the clan matrix rather than merit, hindering genuine development.

It is a common joke that local leaders and senior officials are the owners of most of the new flashy malls dotting Nairobi’s Eastleigh skyline. There is little or no significant development project initiated by the counties.

Time has come for a rigorous overhaul of the system, rooting out corruption and ensuring transparency and accountability in the utilisation of public resources in the region.

A comprehensive audit of the funds disbursed to these counties is urgent, as is a thorough lifestyle audit of current and former officials. That will help to identify and hold accountable those responsible for mismanagement and misappropriation of funds.

Only through concerted efforts to eradicate corruption and malpractice can the residents truly get socioeconomic development.