Let science, facts guide debate on GMOs

The Kenyan cabinet recently vacated a decision made in 2012 to ban Genetically Modified Organisms from Kenya's food market.

This means that food dealers will in the near future stock GMO foodstuff. In the US, it is estimated that at least 90 per cent of soy, cotton, and maize is grown through genetic techniques.

Proponents of GMOs have argued that the move by the government is meant to solve the problem of food shortage that the country has faced for decades.

It is true that the population of the country has been on the increase while the available arable land has been on a decline.

As a result of the reduced arable land and the need for food security, it is imperative that we look away from land but instead focus on the capacity building so as to continually invent and innovate to increase efficiency.

GMOs have been touted for ensuring, among others, an accelerated growth rate, determinate nutritional content, and improved pest resistance of crops.

All these and other benefits of GMOs would mean crop yield increases and thereby the cost of food to consumers would be lower.

"Divine order"

Kenyans have expressed their concerns over the lifting of the ban on GMOs. One concern has been that altering crop genetic composition would tamper with the “divine order” of things.

My view is that human life as we know it today is a product of constantly altering the natural set-up to ensure the survival of humanity.

We often clear forests to set up houses, highways or rail lines. Driving or flying is by itself an act of defiance of nature.

Some other concerns relate to the impact of GMOs on human health.

Some people have expressed concerns that consumption of GMOs may cause allergic reactions, cancer, antibacterial resistance, changes in human DNA, and toxicity for body organs among others.

The problem with these concerns is that they are not founded on any scientific study.

The third concern is that GMOs may have negative environmental impacts in the long run. The problem with this is that GMOs have not been around for so long for us to see their full impact of them.

To be safe, even as we wake up to the new dawn of GMOs, we need to acknowledge that the government has a duty to protect consumers.

We should, therefore, call on the government to market, not as a consumer or supplier of GMOs but as market police.

The government as a police in the food market will be able to regulate, control and ensure the efficient operation of the GMO market.

In conclusion, it is my considered opinion that GMOs may not be as bad as they have been made to look.

They offer a solution to the reality of our time, the reality of a world with over eight billion people.

We should thank the researchers that got us here and actively urge the government to play its primary role in market regulation.