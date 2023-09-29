Let’s rethink law on presidential elections

The proposal by the Law Society of Kenya President Eric Theuri to the National Dialogue Committee, advocating for the segmentation and staggering of polls to have a separate presidential election, warrants careful consideration.

Given the nature of our political landscape and institutions, this proposition carries significant implications for the nation’s democratic fabric. Historical and contemporary factors, such as the coattail effect, party loyalty, endorsements, and polarisation, all paint a nuanced picture of the role of the presidency in Kenya's democratic landscape.

The phenomenon of the coattail effect where a popular sitting president’s appeal extends to other candidates, boosts the chances of down-ballot candidates affiliated with the president’s party.

However, the coattail effect is a double-edged sword. While it benefits candidates within the president’s party, it can also create a concentration of power within that party, potentially leading to a lack of political diversity and an overrepresentation of one party’s ideology within the legislature or other elected bodies.

Evidently, party loyalty plays a crucial role in Kenya’s politics. Candidates often align themselves with political parties that have a strong chance of winning, especially if the sitting president is from that party. Party loyalty can be driven by the expectation of benefiting from the coattail effect. Candidates who align themselves with the ruling party may also have access to campaign funds and resources, making it more likely for them to win elections.

Similarly, presidential endorsements carry significant weight. When a sitting president endorses a candidate, it signals to voters that the candidate has the support and approval of the highest office in the land.

Endorsements can sway undecided voters and solidify the base of a candidate. Conversely, a lack of endorsement or opposition from the president can be detrimental to a candidate’s prospects.

The influence of a sitting president can also contribute to polarisation during campaigns. When a president actively supports candidates from their party while opposing those from opposition parties, it deepens the divide between political factions.

This polarisation can hinder opposition candidates' ability to form a cohesive front and can create a highly competitive and sometimes confrontational environment. As a result, political discourse can become more polarised.

As we consider the proposal for separate presidential elections, it is essential to carefully weigh these implications for the nation’s democratic principles and political landscape.

The delicate balance between executive power and the democratic process must be maintained to ensure a vibrant and pluralistic democracy that represents the diverse voices of the Kenyan electorate.