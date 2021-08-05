Let’s not wait for Covid-19 to learn lesson

Infections are on the rise and will continue to be on the rise if Kenyans do not wake up from the slumber that is now putting our dear lives in an unprecedented danger. Did we forget the situation we were in a year ago? Seemingly yes, as our actions portend a beckoning disaster.

Fear and anxiety had gripped the nation. It seemed like the end of the human race, the end of us as the country went on an almost total shut down. It was a ghost-like life in the cities and towns as Churches, eateries and entertainment spots were banned from operating and the country was put under a curfew.

For many, this meant a loss of income as retrenchment across companies soared cutting cut back on expenses for the sake of survival. Movement in and out of counties became a myth with air travel totally shut down. People utterly feared getting close to others especially when venturing outside due to the fear of infection from an invisible virus.

Wearing masks

The wearing of masks had well become a reality as the country keenly adjusted to preventive measures put in place by the government through recommendations of the World Health Organization.

Meanwhile, we watched on mainstream media and on social media as Western countries which had initially ignored the warnings buried their dead in thousands. We watched even as those with the best of healthcare systems were overwhelmed over the number of infected cases, with a limited oxygen supply.

At the time, the daily Covid-19 briefings was constantly a moment of fear and anxiety as infections rose, and the country’s health care system continued to be stretched. It was a matter of survival and countries were ‘own their own’ with Kenya being no exception as governments devised strategies of making life bearable for its citizens.

And despite the myriad of challenges, Kenya turned out resilient in fighting and containing the spread which resulted to an ease of restrictions as the economy slowly reopens.

Political class

But this resilience has now made us complacent. Kenyans have normalized the situation, living as if the virus is non-existent. What is even more worrying is that the virus is mutating rapidly.

The deadly Delta variant is currently spreading fast in Kenya taking dominance with a transmission rate that is twice as fast, more severe and with a shorter incubation period. The variant has greatly contributed to the recent spike in number of infections in various counties as the fourth wave beckons.

Yet Kenyans are totally oblivious of this, with the political class calling for political gatherings that are attended in masses, flouting all Covid-19 rules.