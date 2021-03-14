Let learners, teachers and parents partner

Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha

Education CS George Magoha addresses Form Four students of Chavakali High school in Vihiga County on March 6, 2021, when he assessed the institution's preparedness for the national exams.

Photo credit: Isaac Wale | Nation Media Group

The two major national examinations in the 8-4-4 education system are due next week. This is usually a defining moment in the life of a learner, who is required to go through the content learnt over the years and bring to the fore the knowledge to answer the test questions given.

