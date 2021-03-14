Let learners, teachers and parents partner

The two major national examinations in the 8-4-4 education system are due next week. This is usually a defining moment in the life of a learner, who is required to go through the content learnt over the years and bring to the fore the knowledge to answer the test questions given.

As the Standard Eight and Form Four candidates prepare for this crucial milestone, a few reminders are essential to education stakeholders. To begin with, the candidates must understand that it is not extraordinary; the tests they have always done will be replicated in the final exam.

With this in mind, one will be able to put in the necessary preparation without the level of anxiety that is operating at the catastrophic levels. Such anxious moments will be put at bay if they are cognizant of the fact that it is just like any other exam.

To the parents, who, seemingly, are the cause of the worry, such moments should not be used to demand of their children unattainable grades. A good parent, who has been observing the performance of their child, will always know the limits.

There is always a tendency by some parents to believe that a miracle will happen at the tail-end of the system. That is not true and such behaviour should not be allowed as it has always resulted in the use of unorthodox means to achieve unrealistic ends. This is not the time to be too demanding of the learner and wreak havoc with their lives.

Undue pressure

The system preparation should be done in an environment that is devoid of stress and undue pressure. A very good rapport between teachers and the candidates should be struck at such a time to enable smooth revision of the content that will be tested.

A number of candidates usually have a tendency of being violent and rebellious during the moments of preparation, yet this is the time to have the teacher close for the purposes of clarifying the issues that seem difficult.

It is not practical or good for the learner to distance oneself from the teacher, the implementer of the curriculum that will be put to test. These are the most essential professionals who can shape your life. It, therefore, beats logic to go against them and deviate from the norms that have been established for a long time.

Drawing lessons from the Hungarian system will corroborate my assertions. For one, the three pillars of a successful educational system work together. Students are made to be so close to the teachers throughout the preparation period. Parents are encouraged to be supportive and the learners must be willing to prepare without undue pressure.

That guarantees good performance and has always been relied on as a safeguard against the use of unorthodox means to pass

Lastly, for anything good to come out of our education system, we must have a willing learner, a committed teacher and a supportive parent.