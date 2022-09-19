Let independent institutions do their work

Just days after he was sworn in, Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua launched a scathing attack on the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI). Presidential election runner-up Raila Odinga, a former Prime Minister, also condemned the electoral commission (IEBC) and the Judiciary and talked of plans to lead a million-man march to push for the resignation of commissioners.

The bare-knuckle attacks are likely to make the targeted officers less productive as they may be intimidated, which is likely to hamper their performance. It’s important that politicians shun such unwarranted attacks on independent institutions since we depend on them for implementation of their constitutional mandate, critical for the nation.

Nevertheless, the institutions must perform their duties without fear or favour. Also, those who fail in their duty should be apprehended using the constitutional procedures as opposed to public spats and political duels.

Timothy Mwirichia, Meru

* * *

I’ve been a civil servant; so,I’ve an idea how things work in the government. What I know is that DCI officers only come in when there is a problem and, in most cases,they are invited.

It would seem things have changed these days, going by what Deputy President (DP) Rigathi Gachagua is reported as saying. The DP allegedly said DCI officers will not be allowed to investigate government ministries.

Mr Gachagua has had some run-ins with DCI; he must detest them. But what the DP said is not government policy. He may feel entitled to make such a strong statement, given the votes he helped William Ruto to get from central Kenya to win the presidency, but his powers are limited.

When looked at soberly, the officers will be expected to conducted themselves in a professional manner and, if there was a shortcoming in the past, correct it as expected by the new President and his deputy.

But we all know the President and his deputy do not have the capacity to hover over every government office; besides, human beings are selfish. So, theft in government offices will continue.

Let those who won’t reform not cry loudly like children if they steal from public coffers and DCI is breathing down their neck for they will not be left alone to enjoy the nefarious lucre.

Githuku Mungai, Nairobi

* * *

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua should stop unnecessary verbal threats and intimidation of Director of Criminal Investigations George Kinoti. The DP should realise that the DCI can only be effective in a conducive working environment.

DCI officers’ work is to investigate crime and nobody can confine their work to the office as Mr Gachagua suggests. Some work undercover to prevent crime or apprehend criminals.

The DP was further quoted as saying “governors and other senior civil servants should never be arrested by junior cops”. But a trained police officer can perform any task in their mandate.

Mr Gachagua should be telling us how Kenya Kwanza will save Kenyans from economic doldrums. As the DP, he should not be seen as shielding the corrupt.