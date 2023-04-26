Let cult trigger regulation of faith groups

Regulating religious groups is a very emotive topic in any society, especially in Africa where religion is a way of life for many people.

There are thousands of religious groups across Africa with some mainstream and registered while others traditional and not registered.

In Kenya, the registration of religious groups is governed by an old piece of legislation enacted in 1968 known as The Societies Act.

It sets out the legal framework for the registration, management, and dissolution of societies, including religious organizations such as churches, mosques, and temples.

Under the Societies Act, churches and other religious organizations are required to register with the Registrar of Societies. The registration process involves submitting a constitution or rules of the organization, along with other information such as the names of the office bearers and a list of the members.

Once registered, churches are required to submit annual returns to the Registrar of Societies, which include financial statements and a list of members.

Failure to comply with the provisions of the Societies Act can result in the deregistration of the organization or other penalties. Enforcing the Societies Act has been a challenge, especially in regulating Churches.

Mushrooming of churches

This has in turn resulted in the mushrooming of several churches and religious groups in Kenya that are not registered and whose activities are questionable. The recent case of mass deaths from a cult in Malindi is the clearest sign that it is time for the Government to act.

There is an urgent need to strengthen the Societies Act or come up with a new Act of Parliament specifically targeted at registration, management, required disclosures and dissolution of churches and other places of worship.

And as Desmond Tutu once said “Religion is like a knife: you can either use it to cut bread or stick it in someone's back”, The Government must now reign in and control those religious groups that have the potential to cause harm to individuals or societies. Kenya should never again allow innocent believers to die because of their faith.

And as it is written in Col 2:8 “See to it that no one takes you captive through hollow and deceptive philosophy, which depends on human tradition and the elemental spiritual forces of this world rather than on Christ “, Christians must continue to be vigilant and pick out those among them who continue to paint negatively the good gospel of Christ.