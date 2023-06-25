Let Bible-quoting officials live its teachings

In the Bible, Paul, an apostle of Christ, says in his letter to the Galatians (3:1-9) the believers in Galatia were becoming foolish since their faith had begun to erode as a result of false teachings.

Yet they were witnesses to the many miracles that Jesus had performed, which erased any doubt about Jesus being the Son of God and dying for their sins.

Kenyans, too, have their fair share of ignorance at the borderline of foolishness. The social media is awash with Kenyans complaining in flawless English about almost everything. Which is a clear manifestation that we are, indeed, a very informed lot.

But it seems that Kenya has nothing except lemons. St Paul would tell us, “Make lemonade!”

A few months ago, Kenyans were dying of hunger and starvation on the excuse of failed rains. But don’t we have Kenyans who are employed to read the weather and a proactive government to save us in the event of adverse weather conditions?

But no sooner had the rains hit the ground had we started to complain about flooding and swollen rivers. And, believe you me, by August, one of the hottest months, we’ll have some Kenyans crying out for help from a drought-induced famine.

What is so difficult about harvesting rainwater and creating storm water pools for a sunny day? Proper harvesting does not only solve the problem of shortage but also provides water for irrigation and adds some life to our roads and sewerage system. It’s the surest way if putting begging bowls down.

We are also complaining about the cost of electricity. How laughable! We have solar energy, which is clean and cheap to generate and maintain. It’s expensive at installation but almost free until there is a need to upgrade or replace the equipment. Why doesn’t the government facilitate the use of solar energy?

And however much we collect in taxes, as long as our expenditure stands on a pillar and we have twitching hands ever eager to grab and steal and overtake everyone else, we are doomed.

We would be bewitched to think we can have a spot in the podium among the most corrupt and expect to take off. We won’t.

The government must say “No” for meaningful development.