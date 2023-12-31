Let all join hands to protect girls from FGM

When schools are closed and students are at home, girls seem to be most at risk, especially in violation of their rights. During this holiday, some parents made decisions that exposed their daughters to female genital mutilation (FGM). That is not right.

A WHO report says more than 200 million girls and women have undergone FGM in 30 African countries. Besides, many girls have dropped out of school due to FGM-related issues.

Some Kenyan communities still perform the vice despite having received education on its adverse effects. They tend to think FGM is the solution for their children.

Such practices should not entertained in modern society. The perpetrators should be pursued and arraigned to ensure every girl child is safe. Just like the boys, girls, too, need space for competition to excellence. This can only happen if the government discharges its duty of protecting every child from violence.

Chiefs, assistant chiefs, clan elders, county commissioners and sub-county commissioners need to use their powers to arrest the situation. The leaders of tomorrow are made today. Without comparing one gender to the other, male and female children should receive equal treatment.





Guidance and counselling organisations should move into areas where FGM is rampant to sensitise the people on the significance of abandoning practices that push them into difficulties.

It is also a good time for each and every citizen to ensure that everybody in the society is under the law, more specifically those that address issues of gender-based violence like FGM.

Reporting such cases even when there is a possibility of occurring can save future generations.