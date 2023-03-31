Leaders must rise above egotistical interests

The world is replete with examples of rulers, politicians and leaders who were judged harshly by history because of their stubborn refusal to rise above egotistical interests and think about nationhood and the everyman.

There have been powerful kings, emperors and presidents whose only Achilles heel was their belief that their power lay in conniving machinations and grandstanding. Needless to say, history was never kind to them.

The prevailing political climate in the country should be a source of concern for every Kenyan of goodwill. Not for any politically convenient reason, but for the sole reason that the aftermath of the mayhem, vile talk and push and pull is like a slap in the face of the Kenyans who peacefully voted in 2022.

One of the hallmarks of a democratic process is that while there are bitter ideological differences, it should never be a recourse for those who are bequeathed the gift of leadership to stare and flame the embers of anarchy.

These leaders must be ones who not only have a moral compass and can be looked upon by the younger generation but also have the courage to reach across the aisle and listen to each other — not just talk at each other.

It is a sad reality that at a time when as a nation we are coming out of a long drought and in the middle of an economic crisis, there appears to be no willingness by either divide to constructively come together and speak out against hate.

It is said that a clever man learns from the mistakes of others while the foolish one waits to learn from his own. History had given us lessons we scoffed at and it appears that while 2007/2008 had handed us a series of other lessons as well, we have chosen to, like the proverbial ostrich, bury our heads in the sand.

The current political climate has to be toned down because it fails to inspire the positive thinking that would transform the economy, revolutionise technology, change the creative space and throw our young people onto the springboard of transformative thinking, and living.

Hands for hire

Instead, the youth are today treated to the charade of hands for hire. We need leaders who will call these actions out regardless of the political price they will pay.

The unfortunate thing, however, is that as a nation, our collective conscience has been eroded by years of political bad blood between individuals, ethnic groups and even, unfortunately, religious organisations.

Ours has to be a complete overhaul of the socio-political climate. This starts at the level of the individual citizen. We have to ensure that we elect people who can rise above political grandstanding and stand up for us.

Our nation is bleeding. It is getting torn at the seams. Others may opt to maintain a semblance of normalcy. However, the pretence can only go on for so long.

We have to cultivate a culture of tolerance, goodwill, fairness and above all, good governance. Martin Luther King Jr had seen it long before; “We must learn to live together as brothers or we will all perish together as fools.” How apt.