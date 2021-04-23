Kudos to women eyeing Chief Justice job

Interviews to pick the next Chief Justice have been going on for the last two weeks and my attention has been drawn to the three women eyeing the seat.

It is impressive to see women taking a stab at such positions, in an already stereotyped society that has given them various labels.

Society still views women as inferior, weak objects. Even in this age, we still have those who believe the woman’s place is at home as housewives and homemakers.

Thankfully, the modern woman will take none of that and is making great strides to defeat such stereotypes.

Justice Martha Koome, Ms Alice Jepkoech Yano and Prof Patricia Mbote are among the 10 judges eyeing the CJ’s position.

They have come a long way and have managed to build their careers in the legal profession, hence, they take a chance at the seat from a place of experience and confidence.

Great motivation

Ms Yano, a managing partner at Yano and Company advocates, was a member of the Constitution of Kenya Review Commission that was led by Prof Hash Pal Ghai.

That she is also the youngest of the 10 candidates is a great motivation to the young career women still navigating the murky waters of other sectors of society.

Ms Mbote, a professor of law at the School of Law, University of Nairobi, who became a Senior Counsel in 2012, was one of the two consultants hired by the joint Justice and Legal Affairs Committee of the National Assembly in 2020 to advise on the way forward with the Constitution Amendment Bill.

She was also part of the Committee of Eminent Person's appointed by former President Mwai Kibaki in 2006 to advise the government on the way forward for the constitutional review process while Justice Martha Koome, currently at the Court of Appeal, was the 2020 UN in Kenya Person of the Year.

Toughness

That she is competing for this position with her boss, Justice William Ouko is admirable. She comes out as a woman who just doesn't really allow anyone or anything to intimidate her. Such a great role model.

Any of these three women has a chance to become the next CJ and the first woman in Kenya.

The country thus has a chance to join the league of nations like Lesotho, Sudan and Zambia that have had female CJs, who are doing an incredible job.

Some of the candidates have shown their toughness during the vetting process. Their uniqueness and professionalism is outstanding.

Well, the final decision will be based on merit. Maybe it's time for Kenya to have a change of gender at the Judiciary apex.