Kenyans should return to normal business

The 2022 general election is done and dusted. We should now wait for the swearing-in of the different elected leaders and those who will challenge the results in courts of law.

Nevertheless, there are myriad questions that every concerned patriot should be asking, with the predominant one being why there was such a low voter turnout.

Is it because our voters have lost hope in their leaders or is it the Ukraine and Russia war that has badly affected our economy?

All in all, those who voted should be applauded for honouring their civic duty from which they get to vote for leaders that will lead us for the next five years with hopes of bettering the economy and the people’s livelihood.

The message the citizens sent to their leaders by not turning out in large numbers to vote is that politics is not their priority but instead, survival is all they are interested in.

The National Security Advisory Committee has urged Kenyans to resume their daily activities as the government strives to ensure the country is safe.

Even with that, Kenyans will now have to go back to digging deeper into their pockets to buy unga after the government recently suspended the national maize flour subsidy program.

The subsidy programme seems to have been done for political purposes.

A colossal number of Kenyan parents shifted all their attention and might to the election process and even forgot that their children were meant to resume school, and had to scramble at the last minute to ensure their children returned to school.

Task ahead

The government-elect should not be reminded of the enormity of the task ahead.

This was evident to them during the campaign period and most of them had generated manifestos and agendas that would help in making the economy better. It is their sole duty to ensure that every manifesto is actualised.

Even though it is the tendency of politicians to disappoint voters once they assume office, Kenyans still have the power to hold every elected leader accountable.

Moreover, the debt burden issue is the most challenging thing for the new government. They have to work around the clock to make sure the matter is settled.

It is a high time we as citizens built a society of inclusivity. We have to make sure every Kenyan can live and work anywhere without fear and that their property is safe.

Lucky Oluoch, Nairobi

***

Kenya has been praised for organising peaceful elections, but we still have a lot to accomplish democratically.

In order to ensure peace prevails, before leaving office, President Uhuru Kenyatta should broker peace with president-elect William Ruto and Raila Odinga.