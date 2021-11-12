Kenya needs good leadership

Raila Odinga, William Ruto, Kalonzo Musyoka, Musalia Mudavadi

From left: ODM leader Raila Odinga, Deputy President William Ruto, Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka and ANC leader Musalia Mudavadi.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Olivia Chebet

To simply say that Kenya needs a good leader as the country nears to a transition in leadership is an understatement. What is actually needed is a great leader. With four presidents since independence, it is time for Kenya to have a leader who will spur socio-economic development.   

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.