Kenya needs good leadership

To simply say that Kenya needs a good leader as the country nears to a transition in leadership is an understatement. What is actually needed is a great leader. With four presidents since independence, it is time for Kenya to have a leader who will spur socio-economic development.

We need a visionary and courageous leader with astute strategic analytical thinking. This means that they are able to effectively shape the country’s future to attain realistic achievements that are pegged on economic and social progress.

Planning should be done meticulously while factoring in growth impetus that is likely to create an enabling environment for development for all. Developmental projects must be entirely crafted to benefit all citizens.

Initiate change

Great leaders have demonstrated their ability to initiate change. Emanating from a clear vision in making what is to what can be, great leaders are not by-standers but implementers of change.

They seek solutions by using all avenues to initiate change through their vision for the country. Such leaders are able to communicate their vision with clarity, enabling others to be torch bearers in implementing intended goals.

Many great leaders have also embraced mentorship out of a passion of grooming predecessors to cultivate qualities that will mould them into leaders.

It is usually a matter of curating a future beyond self where successors carry a vision to completion while further making improvements on it. Great leaders mentor others and seek opportunities. They infuse their own spirit of leadership into others who look up to them and are more often than not considered as wisdom.

Is there a leader who can stand out to be counted as a changemaker, visionary, mentor or even an astute planner in Kenyan politics? Out of all the likely presidential candidates gearing up for the 2022 polls, former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has a mix of leadership qualities that puts him ahead of other candidates.

He commands great appeal from the public. He always spoke against the corrupt, further providing information to Kenyans in unearthing corruption scandals of leaders in past regimes. He has insisted on police reforms.

He has fought for changes in Kenya’s democratic space. He has always fought for electoral reforms in Kenya. And even as Prime Minister under the Mwai Kibaki government, Mr Odinga offered his strategic analytical thinking especially in urban planning where he became a key driver in several road projects including the Thika Highway.