Kenya can improve economy from within

President William Ruto, during his inaugural parliamentary address, undertook to phase out government borrowing to finance recurrent expenditure and ordered a reduction of Sh300 billion this year.

He vowed to ensure Kenya attains a recurrent budget surplus by 2025.

Prior to this directive, the National Treasury intended to borrow Sh900 Billion to plug the budget deficit.

For Kenya to attain a budget surplus in the next 2 years, radical reforms are needed in the National Treasury budgeting and public debt management sectors.

The starting point should be the sealing of the notorious revenue leakages and wastage in government projects.

The country loses a substantial chunk of its budget to corruption and inefficient procurement processes.

Nevertheless, President Ruto needs not to reinvent the wheel. Examples abound of both local and foreign leaders who surmounted enormous challenges to post legacies of economic transformation.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's Justice and Development Party (AKP) rode to power in 2002 despite opponents discrediting his eligibility to vie due to his past conviction record in 1998.

Subsequently, the AKP government, to the surprise of many, implemented radical economic reforms that protected the Turkish economy from the global financial meltdown of 2008 and secured Turkey’s place as an emerging economic powerhouse.

Locally, Dr Ruto might borrow a leaf from President Mwai Kibaki, whom he has previously praised for growing the Kenyan economy.

The GDP growth under Kibaki averaged 6 per cent and domestic borrowing was eschewed. The hallmark of Kibaki economics was in methodical planning and clinical monitoring and evaluation of national projects.

The Vision 2030 Board, the National Economic and Social Council (NESC) and the Efficiency Monitoring Unit (EMU) played a phenomenal role. All were assembled in the infancy of the Kibaki Presidency in 2004.

The Vision 2030 Board and NESC were composed of private and public sector management maestros and were charged with giving the President independent and apt advice on the management of the economy.

Due to the prudent management of resources, the Kibaki administration enjoyed the much coveted private sector buy-in to most of its policies.

This was demonstrated by the cooperation extended to the Kenya Revenue Authority by the business community leading to the grand expansion of the tax base.

As with all regime changes, Kenyans are full of expectations and apprehension regarding what the future entails.

Questions abound on how the new policies will change their economic well-being. We can only hold our breath and wish the new regime well.