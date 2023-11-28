KCPE’s 100-mark scorers are not ‘failures’

The candidates who scored less than 100 marks in this year’s KCPE examination managed just a brief mention in the media.

As the top-scoring pupils were given wide coverage, the poor folks were not recognised beyond a simple mention of them as "failures". I believe this was done as a matter of giving them a simple statistical consideration for accounting purposes.

Those who scored well were interviewed, their name, marks, former primary school and photo splashed on the pages, their preferred secondary school and dream career choices mentioned and the "secret" of their starry performance and success in the exam interrogated.

But why discriminate against pupils on the basis of performance in a national exam? Couldn’t the press interview the poor performers, too, to establish their challenges in schooling and what their next move is after failing to impress academically in the final year of a crucial phase in the education system?

Doesn’t the media believe that people are gifted differently and that performance in a national exam is not a determinant of one’s fate in life? Do we know what such poor performers in KCPE are good at so that we can help them pursue their alternative goals in their areas of talent?

Thank God the exam-oriented 8-4-4 system has come to an end and been replaced with the Competency-Based Curriculum (CBC), which focuses on the individual’s competencies outside of academics. It is believed that CBC will be concerned with the interests of individual learners’ growth and development in the area of gift and talent.

Will the CBC pupils be similarly recognised and celebrated for success in their areas of competency, be it in academics or alternative education pathways? It is unhealthy to declare 12-year-olds failures on the basis of their performance in a norm-referenced national exam like KCPE.

Dr Njue Manyatta, Nairobi

* * *

The 100 per cent transition from primary to secondary school is uplifting. Now even the low performers have a chance at education. In fact, some perform very well in the KCSE exam.