It’s time Kenya Power ended blackouts

In a span of one year, the country has experienced several blackouts. Many business people have incurred huge losses, with some of them losing perishable items in stock, such as foodstuffs, due to the power outages.

But business people are not the only ones undergoing the challenge as the blackouts cut across almost all sectors. These include the transport, medical and other sectors that depend on the electricity supplied by Kenya Power to operate.

Kenya Power needs to establish the main cause of the blackouts and address it. Is the problem arising from the management, cascading all the way down to poor maintenance of the distribution lines across the nation.

This not being the first time, the utility needs to pay serious attention to issue and get a permanent solution to it so as to ensure nothing like this is witnessed again.

Questions are being asked and there definitely needs to be answers to them. With the cost of living being so high, strangulating taxation and every other economic constrains, Kenyans want to know what really causes the blackouts that disrupt their lives and livelihoods so much. When they pay their electricity bills, they should not be paying for blackouts.

If the problem is faulty or obsolete machinery, such as power generating equipment, they should be monitored and replaced or upgraded frequently. It’s not right for a country to witness a blackout, not once but twice, in just one year. The ones responsible need to be brought to account and answer the questions being asked.

The Ministry of Energy ought to intervene so as to help out Kenya Power where they are needed the most, especially as far as finances and expertise are concerned.

When all is done in the right way, any mistakes leading to nationwide blackouts will be a thing of the past. Going forward, the parties involved need to be ready to immediately address any major problem that might affect the country’s electricity supply.