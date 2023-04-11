Invasion of private land a rights violation

Private land violation is a persistent problem in Kenya with many cases being reported in the country. They usually occur due to greed, lack of proper planning and weak law enforcement.

Land is a precious resource and the problem persists despite instruments to protect private landowners from such violations, including land grabbing, land encroachment, illegal allocation and illegal subdivision.

Land grabbing is the most prevalent form of private land violation in Kenya. It involves forcibly taking over land from the rightful owners without due process. The perpetrators are mostly wealthy individuals, politicians or well-connected businessmen.

Land encroachment is the unauthorised occupation of another person’s land. This usually occurs when a neighbour extends their land beyond the boundaries into someone else’s property. Illegal allocation of land is the allocation of public or government land to individuals without following legal procedures.

An illegal subdivision involves dividing land that has not been approved for subdivision by the authorities. This often leads to overcrowding, which affects the environment and residents’ health.

The effects of private land violations are far-reaching. They include the displacement of people from their homes, loss of property and disruption of economic activities. Land grabbing, for instance, often leads to the displacement of people who have lived on the land for generations, traumatising them by denying them a source of livelihood.

Socioeconomic effects

In addition to the socioeconomic effects, private land violations also have environmental consequences. Illegal subdivisions and land encroachment often result in the destruction of forests and other natural habitats.

The government has, however, put in place several remedial measures. They include the establishment of land tribunals to hear land ownership disputes, the creation of a land registration system and laws to regulate land use and management.

Despite that, private land violations continue. This is partly due to the lack of adequate resources to enforce the laws and regulations governing land ownership and use. Corruption is also a significant challenge as some government officials collude with land grabbers and illegal developers to acquire land illegally.

Private land violation is a serious problem in Kenya. Addressing it will require concerted efforts by the government, private sector and civil society.

The government must strengthen the legal and regulatory framework governing land ownership and use as civil society organisations continue to advocate the rights of landowners and those affected by land violations.