Introducing tolls on major roads bad idea

The proposal by the Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) to charge motorists on more than six major roads toll fees is inconsiderate and unreasonable. The toll fee charged on the Expressway is understandable since it was one of the elements stipulated in the contract before its construction.

Moreover, motorists who are unable to afford the toll fees have the alternative of using Mombasa Road and Uhuru Highway, among others, to get to their destinations free of charge.

However, the roads mentioned under the proposed Road Tolling Policy are out of the question with regard to imposing mandatory charges on motorists.

Thika Superhighway, Nairobi Southern Bypass, Nairobi-Nakuru-Mau Summit Highway, Kenol-Sagana-Marua Road, Mombasa Southern Bypass and Dongo Kundu Bypass were all built with the goal of enhancing mobility and their contracts did not mention anything about compelling motorists to incur an extra cost.

In my opinion, the enactment of such a policy will not only be an additional burden to car owners, but will also deal a heavy blow to local businesses, considering that most of them rely on road as a means of transport in distributing their goods and services. The public transport sector will also be affected, specifically the matatus that use these routes, and this will inevitably lead to a hike in fare prices.

In any business, transport plays an important role in the factors of production since it is involved in the acquisition of raw materials and it also links the producer/service provider to the customers. This means that transportation by itself is an economic enabler—a well-developed transport network encourages business activities. The opposite is equally true—when barriers are imposed on transportation, businesses suffer.

As it is, Kenyans are grappling with numerous economic challenges, the main one being the high cost of living. Therefore, imposing extra charges on Kenyans at this point in time is impractical.

As we wait to engage in public participation on this issue, I am certain that most of us will not support this policy.

Thomas Kibathi, Africa Nazarene University















