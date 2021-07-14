Intensify war on drug and substance abuse

Drug abuse

A drug awareness march. Accessing drugs at a tender age seriously destroys the user’s life.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Letters

The recent move by Kajiado Liquor Licensing Board chairperson Jonah Marapash is welcome. Liquor joints near schools and colleges should be closed down immediately not only in Kajiado County but in the entire nation.

