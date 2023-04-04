Institutions should pay for electricity usage

It may not surprise many Kenyans that parastatals and top government institutions are some of the biggest defaulters of electricity bill payments. In fact, in some cases, the unpaid bills run into billions of shillings.

Just the other day, the electricity distributor Kenya Power was caught up in a corporate battle with the Mombasa County government over Sh120 million unpaid electricity bills, raising a key question: If the common mwananchi can pay for their electricity, why not institutions?

This is unpatriotic and unethical as it destabilises Kenya Power’s plans like maintaining and upgrading its infrastructure, which is critical for the economy.

Kenya Power has implemented measures such as disconnection of non-paying customers and payment plans to those struggling financially. But these are not sustainable. Recently, President William Ruto asked the utility to find other ways of debt recovery instead of disconnection.

Why do institutions feel so privileged as to not pay for electricity yet individual Kenyans do? They would not only fulfil their obligation as responsible corporate citizens but also support Kenya Power and the economy at large.

The revenue would also be used to improve the daily operations of Kenya Power, such a timely maintenance, and also help to fund its long-term plans for expanding access to electricity and improving the quality of service.

Prompt payment of electricity bills can also foster a culture of accountability and responsibility, essential for the nation’s long-term growth and development. It promotes immediate payment of bills by others, which could help to end the culture of default.

Lavender Kimani, Nairobi

* * *

The recent increase in electricity tariffs is of great concern for many people. It has led to a widespread backlash from the public, who feel it will only worsen their challenging financial situation.

Electricity is an essential service that impacts every aspect of our daily lives. From lighting our homes to powering our devices, we rely on electricity for countless activities. Therefore, a tariff change can have a significant effect on our budgets and lifestyle.

The move will have far-reaching effects on consumers, particularly low-income earners, as families struggle to survive.

Besides, it will hugely affect businesses, particularly small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), which often operate on tight margins. Higher bills mean increased costs, which could result in reduced profits, job losses, or even the closure of businesses.

As the government tries to justify the move, citing the need to improve the power infrastructure and enhance the reliability of the electricity supply, it is crucial to consider its effect on consumers. Reform should not be at the expense of the public’s well-being.

Let the government explore alternative ways to raise revenue without burdening consumers. They include identifying and reducing wastage in the power sector, enhancing efficiency and investing in renewable energy.

Let’s create a more sustainable and equitable future.