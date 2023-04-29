Increase funding for examination bodies

The current conversation going on in Kenya on the issue of national examination has raised several questions. Sadly, non-educationists tell more of the narrative than bona fide career educationists.

National examination bodies play a crucial role in ensuring that education standards are maintained and that students are fairly evaluated on their knowledge and skills.

From the submission made to the parliamentary committee, it is evident that a lot needs to be done to raise Kenya’s standing in the international arena.

It was reported that the pass rate in the 2022 KCSE examination is below the pass rates of our neighbouring countries. Why are the masses and leaders raising clamour when our students' performance improves, yet we are still at the bottom of the performance-wise ladder?

Another major concern is the need to resource and fund the national examination bodies. From the committee sharing, it was evident that KNEC requires funding commensurate with the increase of over 50 per cent candidature in the KCSE examination.

Since 2016 the funding has not been commensurate with the candidature change forcing KNEC to offer examinations under a constrained financial environment.

This same factor has brought about difficulties for KNEC in improving the remuneration of field officers, supervisors, invigilators, and examiners. This poses many challenges in managing the conduct of the examination. The undesired effect of an increased candidature without a corresponding budget is the congestion in marking centres and unfriendly remuneration.

The focus of education, in general, and assessment is the student. Amid all these many deliberations, we should never forget the rights of the candidates.

Academic integrity

Candidates and schools should not be penalised for recording improved mean scores. Thus, if there is a lack of adequate evidence that the candidates received undue advantages during the examination administration, the results for the candidates are released.

It is important for students to understand the importance of academic integrity and to take responsibility for their actions. Cheating undermines the value of students’ education and can have profound consequences for their academic and professional future.

What is our role as parents and guardians? Is it to correct, mould and nurture or victimise and shame?

We need to have this conversation as parents and educationists. The role of national examination bodies can significantly impact the quality of education.

Examination bodies must be supported and facilitated to continuously review and update their testing standards to ensure they remain relevant and effective internationally.