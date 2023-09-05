Implement a fair carbon pricing

Climate justice is a concept that emphasises the responsibility of greenhouse gas emitters to bear the costs of the damages they have caused to the atmosphere. As the earth’s climate continues to change at an alarming rate, it is becoming increasingly clear that human activities, particularly the burning of fossil fuels and industrial processes, are the primary drivers of this change.

These emissions of greenhouse gases, such as carbon dioxide and methane, trap heat in the atmosphere and contribute to the warming of the planet. The consequences of this warming are far-reaching and include rising global temperatures, melting ice caps, more frequent and severe extreme weather events, and the loss of biodiversity.

The impacts of climate change are not evenly distributed. Developing countries, with limited resources and infrastructure, are often the most vulnerable and least able to adapt to these changes. They bear the brunt of the damages caused by climate change, despite having contributed the least to the problem. This is a fundamental issue of climate justice.

Climate justice calls for a fair distribution of the costs associated with climate change. It argues that those who have contributed the most to greenhouse gas emissions should bear the financial burden of mitigating and adapting to the impacts of climate change. This means that countries and industries that have historically emitted high levels of greenhouse gases should be held accountable for the damages they have caused.

One way to achieve climate justice is through the implementation of a carbon pricing mechanism. Carbon pricing puts a price on carbon emissions, either through a carbon tax or a cap-and-trade system, effectively making greenhouse gas emitters pay for the pollution they generate. This economic incentive encourages industries and individuals to reduce their emissions and transition to cleaner and more sustainable alternatives.

The funds generated from carbon pricing can be used to support climate adaptation and mitigation efforts, particularly in vulnerable communities and developing countries. This includes investing in renewable energy projects, improving infrastructure to withstand extreme weather events, and providing financial assistance to those affected by climate-related disasters.

Furthermore, climate justice also requires addressing historical injustices and ensuring that affected communities have a seat at the table when decisions about climate action are made, especially indigenous peoples, marginalised groups, and local communities.

Noordin Abdi, Wajir