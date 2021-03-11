Ignore Catholic doctors on Covid vaccination

A Covid-19 vaccine is prepared for administration by a nurse at the Kenyatta National Hospital in Nairobi on March 5, 2021.

Photo credit: Jeff Angote | Nation Media Group

Catholic faithful in Kenya are confused by the advice they have been getting from otherwise credible sources since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic a year ago. This came to light recently when the Ministry of Health rolled out a Covid-19 vaccination drive in the country.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.