ICT proficiency is essential to everyone

Technology is evolving at a remarkable rate. New innovations and technological advancements pop up every day. Thanks to technology, the world has become a ‘global village’.

Society is looking for a person who can withstand the daily advancement of technology, the current employer is, similarly, looking for an employee with ICT proficiency. Every sector has been affected and cannot ignore the massive growth of the internet. From schools to work stations and home, everything has changed dramatically.

In journalism are similar shifts owing to technology with development of social media platforms, where information dissemination is gaining popularity.

The recently released survey by Media Council of Kenya (MCK) shows that the number of people using social media as their main news source increased from 14 per cent last year. More people are embracing technology spaces such as TikTok, Twitter and YouTube, which are no longer used only for entertainment but also information dissemination.

The world is dramatically creating job opportunities in the technological space to accommodate every user. Most employers want an employee who can manoeuvre with ease both the digital and analog platforms. Being a degree or diploma holder, manager or mechanic will soon be of no consequence if one cannot manage the technological updates.

Internet explosion

The internet explosion has resulted in the loss of many jobs—for instance, cashier, security personnel and telephone operator—as machines have been automated to perform the tasks. Banks are adopting mobile banking, the government shifting to e-government and schools embracing e-learning platforms. Almost all services can be accessed online to reduce congestion and keep up with the changing times.

Technology is inevitable and millions of people are working tirelessly to make it better every day. With the dynamic shift from analog to digital, only the computer-literate will survive. In the current generation, children are becoming technology gurus at a young age and, for their skills, will soon occupy almost all jobs.

There are several skills that one can learn by enrolling for a computer class or watching tutorials that can be a big life changer to the personal and career life. They include data analysis, cybersecurity, digital and social media marketing, technical skills, programming, artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning.

Being proficient in one or several ICT skills is a great boost to everyone, regardless of occupation, age or social class. The Fourth Industrial Revolution (IR), which is, basically, technological, makes it mandatory for everyone to embrace technology and learn as much as possible.

Many jobs will soon be obsolete because of machines and new technology. Let us equip ourselves with ICT skills.