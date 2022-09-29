ICC must protect its witnesses and suspects

The international community should take a keen interest in the recent ‘mysterious’ deaths of crimes against humanity witnesses connected to the 2007/2008 post-election violence in Kenya that claimed the lives of hundreds of people and left many more displaced.

Failure to expedite investigations and take immediate action could instil fear in potential witnesses to the International Criminal Court (ICC) in future.

The mafioso-style killings and unexplained deaths have caused anxiety and worry amongst Kenyans and the perpetrators should be promptly brought to book.

What’s more worrying, however, is that nobody has been arrested in connection with the deaths and ICC has never taken an interest in establishing the cause of the death of their clients as well as those behind the incidents.

The security of witnesses and suspects under the court is wanting because there are no conventional procedures for protecting them yet they are at high risk.

The call by the former Prime Minister Raila Odinga that international investigative agencies including Interpol be involved in the investigation into the recent death of ICC witness Paul Gicheru, and others before him, and that it supplements Kenya Police efforts needs support.

The ICC should even provide security details to their clients in the diaspora for their safety.

Surprisingly, none of the country’s political, religious or human rights leaders has expressed their concern for the sudden and mysterious death of lawyer Gicheru, who was awaiting judgment in a case in which he was charged with tampering with witnesses in the collapsed crimes against humanity case involving President William Ruto.

Gicheru’s testimony would probably have shed light on the dark happenings of the 2007-2008 period.

It’s saddening that he goes to the grave with a lot of details which could have been used as a reference to such crimes.

What is the ICC doing about the security of its witnesses who are not in the detention camps? So far, 13 potential ICC witnesses have died in mysterious circumstances in Kenya. Is there a Mafia-like organisation in operation in the country?

Damson Opiyo Onger, Kisumu

* * *

People should stop cheap propaganda, saying former President William Ruto’s lawyer Paul Gicheru was murdered. The police confirmed he was found dead at his home but have not concluded their investigations.

Whoever has sufficient evidence to prove those claims in court should follow the right procedure and not point fingers. Just because he was an ICC witness doesn’t make him immortal.