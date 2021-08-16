Hunt down marauding kidnappers, killers

Over the past few months, we have had cases of kidnapped children and even adults with the criminals claiming ransom in exchange for their freedom.

However, most of these cases have turned tragic with the kidnapped individuals killed by their captors despite the steps taken towards paying the ransom or involving the police to rescue them.

Every week, there are reports of rape, disappearance, homicide or kidnapping. The question remains whether we value human life anymore. The rate at which lives are taken — leaving families bereaved, women windowed and many orphans while children are snatched away from their parents — elicits a lot of questions on the cruelty of the society. People are swift to react without evidence to support their claims.

Many people have died at the hands of police, who claim they were bandits or provoked the officers to act as they did.

The most recent case is the mysterious death of two brothers from Kianjokoma, in Embu County, who were allegedly killed in police custody upon arrest on claims of flouting the curfew. It is saddening that police officers, who are mandated to protect all the other citizens, are the prime suspects in this case.

Recently, a family lost four young sons, among them two brothers, who were killed when they went to celebrate a birthday party in Kitengela, Kajiado. The quartet suffered ‘mob justice’ on suspicion of being cattle rustlers since they were not residents in the area and neither did they operate a business there.

Every day has turned into mourning with fathers killing their sons and daughters, mothers murdering their children, rape cases, incest and every other inhumane act are happening.

These cases, among others, are just examples of how inhumane we have become. It is high time we empathised with one another and saw others as fellow human beings with the same feelings as ours and as individuals who have other people who rely on and care about them.

David Kinyanjui, Kiambu

* * *

Children are disappearing. Adults too. Something very strange is happening in this country and I feel as if we aren’t scared enough to act.

A while back, someone raised the alarm on street children in Nairobi being kidnapped and their bodies later found dumped with organs missing.

The person also warned that it wouldn’t be long before the criminals shifted their attention to other members of the public because street children’s organs are often affected by drugs which, unfortunately, most of them abuse, making them unattractive targets of organ harvesting.

The warning was roundly ignored. Which makes me wonder, could the sudden surge in missing persons be linked to that?