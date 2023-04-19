How to easily end the illicit liquor menace

Alcohol use or abuse has been in existence since antiquity. The adverse effects are associated with social, economic, psychological and physical consequences on individuals, families and society with increased propensity for toxicity, injuries and violence.

Inspector-General of Police Japhet Koome’s utterances this week on increased consumption of illicit brews among the youths, something that has accelerated the rate of school drop-outs and mental illness, fascinated me.

It pained me to hear that some of the politicians are involved in stupefying youths with alcohol and other drugs and even chiefs have given up on fights against dipsomania. Kenyans are turning deadly and heavily consuming cheap liquor because they are too poor to afford good ones.

Alcohol consumption kills 2.5 million people yearly causing significant morbidity, disability, violence, child neglect, abuse and economic deprivation.

Those who have risen from the meadow of a local den can attest that it takes heart for that village mama to invest in chang’aa business. The public mostly holds the view that they are not religious or are associated with vile.

Should they stop selling the ‘devil’s drink’ and linger in destitution? How will they survive in an economy that is suffering inflation? They have no option because high taxes are everywhere.

Violent behaviour

Studies show children of alcoholics have an increased risk for violent behaviour, poor academic performance and vulnerability to a higher incidence of depression, anxiety, stress and lower self-esteem among others.

Conversely, for over a quarter of the officials in the government and various professions, alcohol played an integral role in their studies and upbringing in general. Why do they now rebuke it?

Surprisingly, they have forgotten so fast about the predicament that the first bill they pass after being elected is to increase their salaries and allowances, believing it is their time to reap.

To end the war against ‘village best’, the government must empower paupers and the rest of the unemployed population by making the Hustler Fund more accessible and at a favourable rate to avoid default. It should also create an enabling business environment for income-generating activities to thrive. Its tax systems and other policies are too stupendous for investors.

Most of the influential or successful people are sons and daughters of alcohol makers. To end its consumption and production, the government has to devise an alternative means of earning a living.

By this, the people will have an alternative source of income to fend for their families, save and invest from the early age of 20s to avoid struggle in old age as seen in the current population.