How best to resolve the crisis in education

The intention of the Competency-Based Curriculum (CBC) is to cater for all learners based on their different talents and skills as opposed to the current 8-4-4 system, which only measures academic outcomes.

CBC is aimed at developing these skills and talents to suit the learners’ different career paths after secondary education.

The major mistake the Ministry of Education made was to fail to involve all the stakeholders right from the conception of the curriculum and only did so when the implementation had begun.

Another was its failure to conduct a pilot study in a few selected schools before rolling out the curriculum to the entire country.

The pilot phase should have been carried out by the Kenya Institute of Curriculum Development (KICD), the agency mandated with developing the primary and secondary school and teacher training college curricula.

Had the ministry involved all the stakeholders from the start, many of the gaps it’s experiencing would have been sorted out and solutions found early.

Hurriedly implemented

CBC was hurriedly implemented without considering the preparedness of the society it was to serve.

The ministry had no foresight of the enormous resources required, which is a big failure for the policymakers in education.

Although Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha puts on a brave face while assuring parents that CBC will succeed, they and society at large are sceptical of his assurances.

There are many unanswered questions about CBC, especially as regards junior secondary school (JSS).

First, the existing secondary schools have a dire shortage of teaching staff to handle their current student population.

In January next year, there will be a double intake in secondary schools. The Standard Eight candidates set to sit their KCPE examination in December will join Form One as the pioneer CBC class, Grade Six, will be enrolling in JSS.

It’s a paradox how the teachers will manage the situation.

Secondly, other resources such as laboratories, dormitories, classrooms and dining halls will be stretched to the limit.

The ministry should first admit to making a big mistake and seek ways to put our education on track and avoid more pitfalls.

It’s more honourable to accept a fault and seek assistance than move ahead without a vision.

One of the ways we can correct the situation is by domiciling JSS students in the primary schools that they are in.

That will save the government and parents the extra expense of constructing additional classrooms and other facilities in secondary schools, which we can barely afford considering the economic situation.

Also, we can change CBC from 6-3-3-3 to a 6-2-4-3 system, where the first six and two years, respectively, will be domiciled in the primary school section, which will not make a difference to the current CBC set-up.