Honour freedom fighters on Mashujaa Day

I have read many books and stories by Prof Ngugi wa Thiong’o that revolve around the struggle for Independence.

They expose the chills, torture and other challenging encounters the fighters went through in pursuit of their country’s freedom and land.

Ironically, most of the fighters came out of the forest after defeating the colonialist only to find the land they had been fighting for occupied by some other black Kenyans, making them landless to date.

Most of the freedom fighters lead miserable lives, worse in their old age: Without land, this generation languishes in poverty and cannot meet their basic needs. Sadly, the government has turned a blind eye and deaf eye to their predicament.

Successive governments have, evidently, failed miserably to honour these fighters, who put their lives on the line, or even died, for our freedom.

Immense suffering

It is heartbreaking that the immense suffering of these fighters does not seem to touch the hearts our leaders as they prioritise honouring other “heroes.” We must prioritise honouring the freedom fighters before other heroes — such as those who fought for the Second Liberation, sports people, specialists in different services as well as philanthropists, among others.

It is high time we celebrated them by ensuring that they get what they wrested from the colonialist: Land. Besides, we all should ensure that the history of our real heroes will never fade.

Willies Mwaniki, Nakuru

* * *

As we celebrate Mashujaa Day, it is unfortunate that Mau Mau Field Marshall Dedan Kimathi’s remains still lie in an unmarked grave in Kamiti Prison. Successive regimes have turned a blind eye to numerous pleas by the freedom hero’s family and admirers for his decent burial.

Failure to honour the freedom fighter is tantamount to a wrecked ardent vision. In collaboration with the British administration, the government can resolve the mystery of Kimathi’s burial site. Lastly, the government should resettle Mau Mau veterans and their families as a gesture of appreciation for their sacrifice.

Alex Wachira, Laikipia

* * *

As usual, President Uhuru Kenyatta will today read a lengthy speech in English from Kisii County during the Mashujaa Day celebration. He will then give a brief off-the-cuff speech in Kiswahili in which he will talk of the need for peace in the country.

He should address the increasing inequality as his father, President Mzee Jomo Kenyatta, always did during the fight for independence, as stated in the book Suffering Without Bitterness.

Githuku Mungai, Nairobi